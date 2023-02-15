GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $440,000 in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cowen by 188.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

