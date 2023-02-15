GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $147,000 Position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 334,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

