Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

