Gala Market Cap Reaches $346.43 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $346.43 million and approximately $304.13 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

