Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 57,000 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.64% of Tennant worth $27,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tennant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. Tennant has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $85.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

