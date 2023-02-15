Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 2,012,779 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,012,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

