Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $25,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 414.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 162,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 177,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Matthews International by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matthews International

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Matthews International stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -37.10%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

