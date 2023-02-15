Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.1 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.