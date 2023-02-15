Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $15.63 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 376.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCO opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $702.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

