Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $21.81 Million Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,147,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in RPC were worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,466,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 127,224 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 249.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RPC by 13.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in RPC in the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RPC by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.78. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

