Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,732 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.47% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

TDS stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

