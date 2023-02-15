Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 13,300 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 11.16% of Twin Disc worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 223,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Twin Disc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of TWIN opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

