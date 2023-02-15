Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.29% of QuidelOrtho worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth about $8,001,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61.

QDEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

