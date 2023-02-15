Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25,095 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.04.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,870 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,775 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

