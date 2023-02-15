GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Down 14.7%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $7.76. 135,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.
The company has a market cap of $114.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GBS in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.
