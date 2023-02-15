Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in January

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,047,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 27,553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 440.3 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,948. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.
About Geely Automobile
