Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in January

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,047,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 27,553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 440.3 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,948. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

