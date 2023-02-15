General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.34

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.34 and last traded at $83.67, with a volume of 2251131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,779.00, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.