Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GGAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,741. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.