Genesis Vision Price Tops $0.19 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $846,412.18 and $5,466.77 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00432879 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.46 or 0.28674660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

