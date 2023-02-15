Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 3,223,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

