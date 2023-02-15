Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOODN stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.