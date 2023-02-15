Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

