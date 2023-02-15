Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.92.
About Gladstone Land
