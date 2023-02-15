Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 540 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.18 ($7.50).

Glencore Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 507.80 ($6.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,879,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,525,391. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 545.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 513.51. The company has a market capitalization of £65.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

