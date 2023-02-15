Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 309,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CFO Martine Gerow acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 422,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $104,542. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.