Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 9,164 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,180,000 after acquiring an additional 692,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.71. 323,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,490. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

