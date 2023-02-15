Global Endowment Management LP Has $519,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,545,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,475,000 after acquiring an additional 204,669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,611,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,474,000 after purchasing an additional 124,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE DOC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 452,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,881. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

