Global Endowment Management LP Invests $311,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 306.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 171.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE AVB traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $179.48. 190,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.