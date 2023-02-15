Global Endowment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.78. 1,421,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,804. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

