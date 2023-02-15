Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTII traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 555,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,960. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Get Global Tech Industries Group alerts:

About Global Tech Industries Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.