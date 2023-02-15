GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $84.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 8.4 %
Shares of GFS stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
