GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $84.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

