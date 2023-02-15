Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 73,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of GSMG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 87,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace.

