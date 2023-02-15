GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $669,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML stock traded down $13.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $663.60. 277,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.58. The firm has a market cap of $267.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

