GM Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $598.70. 350,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,182. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

