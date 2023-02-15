GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 31,236 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

DAL traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 1,203,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

