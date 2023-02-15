GM Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,934 shares of company stock worth $16,319,488. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,248. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

