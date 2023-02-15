Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
GSBD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 272,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.23. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.
