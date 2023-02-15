Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.75) to GBX 1,030 ($12.50) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Grafton Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.

