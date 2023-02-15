Granite Construction (GVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 58.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 802,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

