Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.40

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $18.41. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 412,108 shares traded.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

