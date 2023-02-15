Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. 11,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 68,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Greenpro Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 111.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenpro Capital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenpro Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.