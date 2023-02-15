Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 119,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,141. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.