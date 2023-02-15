GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 1,627,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,658. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

