GYEN Price Reaches $0.0075 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.33 million and $253,561.71 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

