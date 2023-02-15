Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Down 6.9%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 108,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 118,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

