Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Down 6.9%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIGet Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 108,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 118,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

