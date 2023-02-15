Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.70

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.70 ($0.15) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 947.80 ($11.51) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,399.50 ($16.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 879.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 861.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,060.43.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,050 ($12.75) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.41) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,102.38 ($13.38).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

