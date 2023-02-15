Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes $1.81 Million Position in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 2.32% of Nauticus Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the third quarter worth $149,000.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ KITT opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Nauticus Robotics Profile

Nauticus Robotics ( NASDAQ:KITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

