Head-To-Head Analysis: Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) & ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) and Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATCO and Drax Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 9.48 Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -26.39

Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATCO N/A N/A N/A Drax Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares ATCO and Drax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATCO and Drax Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATCO 0 1 1 0 2.50 Drax Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

ATCO currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.93%. Given ATCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ATCO is more favorable than Drax Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of ATCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Drax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATCO beats Drax Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management. The Electricity segment includes ATCO Structures & Logistics. This company offers workforce housing, modular facilities, site support services and logistics and operations management. The Pipelines & Liquids segment includes ATCO Gas, ATCO Pipelines, ATCO Gas Australia, and ATCO Energy Solutions. These businesses provide integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions and related infrastructure development throughout Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, Western Australia and Mexico. The Corporate & Other segment includes commercial real estate owned by the company in Alberta and ATCO Energy, a retail electricity and natural gas business in Alberta. The Neltume Ports segment includes the equity interest in Neltume Ports

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities. The Retail segment offers supply of power to business customers and wood pellets. The company was founded on September 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Selby, the United Kingdom.

