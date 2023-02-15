Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.43

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 346.43 ($4.21) and traded as high as GBX 374.85 ($4.55). Helical shares last traded at GBX 366.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 12,917 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Helical from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £444.10 million, a P/E ratio of 548.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,641.79%.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

