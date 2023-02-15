Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.24

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 602533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
