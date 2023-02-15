Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.24

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 602533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.