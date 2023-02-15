Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176,941 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund makes up approximately 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 73,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,360. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

